Elizabeth McMillian Rose -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth McMillian Rose, 94, of 385 Boulevard St., will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.. The Rev. Larry McCutcheon and the Rev. Eddie Williams Sr. are officiating.

Mrs. Elizabeth McMillan Rose was born Dec. 20, 1926, in Aiken to the late Elvin McMillan and Julia Williams Willis McMillan Hatcher. God called his Angel home on Thursday June 3, 2021, at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington.

Elizabeth during her formative years was educated in Aiken and attended the public schools through the sixth grade. In June 1946, she graduated with honors from Schofield High School, and in September of the same year, she enrolled at Claflin University. She graduated with honors from Claflin University with a bachelor's degree in 1950 and completed her master's degree with honors at New York University in 1959.

Elizabeth was married to the late Arthur Rose Sr., who she met and fell in love with at Claflin University. Both graduated with honors and would become employed at the university for over 30 years. Elizabeth graduated in health and physical education and became the first Black female to become certified by South Carolina in health and physical by the Department of Education.