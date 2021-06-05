Elizabeth McMillian Rose -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Elizabeth McMillian Rose, 94, of 385 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Agape House of Lexington, Lexington.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com