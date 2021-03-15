 Skip to main content
Elizabeth “Liz” James -- Springfield
Elizabeth “Liz” James -- Springfield

Elizabeth “Liz” James

SPRINGFIELD -- The graveside service for Ms. Elizabeth “Liz” James, 61, of 724 Burgdorf Lane, Springfield, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at New Beginning United Methodist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Ms. James passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is receiving friends at the residence. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

