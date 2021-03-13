 Skip to main content
Elizabeth 'Liz' James -- Springfield
Elizabeth 'Liz' James -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Ms. Elizabeth “Liz” James, 61, of 724 Burgdorf Lane, Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will be receiving friends at the residence. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

