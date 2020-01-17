DENMARK -- Elizabeth “Lib” Fail Spell, 101 years old, went home peacefully to be with her “heavenly Father” on Jan. 16, 2020. Moma always said, “It's not goodbye, it's I'll see you later”. She resided at the Bamberg Pruitt Health Center. Funeral services will be held at two o'clock p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Denmark First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
She is survived by her four daughters, Diane S. Tedder, Rachel S. Hiott, both of Denmark, Kline S. (Bill) Reed of Marietta, Georgia, Lois S. (Wyman) Youmans and her son, Charles Stanley of Cummings; a sister, Essie Lee Kaney of North Augusta; special friends and family, Margie and Ben Cook and family, Betty Breland and family, Martha Kenemore, Rose Morris, and Ruth Demerest.
She and her late husband H. L. Spell have 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 ½ great-great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.
She attended Friendship Baptist Church in Olar, where she was baptized in the local creek. After marrying H. L. Spell of Denmark, she joined the First Baptist Church. She took part in many of the activities with the local youth, the WMA and the 60's Plus Club. She did some traveling through out the U.S. including Alaska. She raised her family in the country on a farm right outside of Denmark.
Her favorite things were cooking, sewing for the family, flower gardening, canning from the vegetable garden and just living on their farm.
She loved people, loved to talk to them, and help anyone she could. She helped the children to participate in sports and church activities. She needed living assistance at age 90 and lived at the Methodist Oaks. She started the “Rocking Chair Club” at the Oaks with the other residents who “loved to rock” and tell “old stories”.
She was named honorary member of the Orangeburg Action Club for her participation and support of the mentally challenged and disabled adults including her son Charles Stanley.
She was honored by Connie Maxwell Children's home for her 65 years of nurturing, loving and supporting CMCH children through her story “Moma- Elizabeth Spell Turns 100” written by Julia Bell of the C.M. Magazine in December 2018. She dictated, “The Diary of a County Orphan Girl”, 101 years of life seen through her life as told to her daughter. Most importantly, she is our Moma.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Denmark First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Denmark, SC 29042.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
