Elizabeth ‘Genie' Williamson -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Elizabeth "Genie" Williamson, 72, of Cordova, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born May 10, 1949.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marion Smith Steedly. She retired from Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, and was a member of Double Branch Church. She enjoyed Seek-A-Word puzzles, and watching football, especially the South Carolina Gamecocks. She loved her Gamecocks!

Survivors include her husband of almost 51 years, Carroll Wesley Williamson; children, Lisa Kimberly Williamson and David Carroll Williamson; sister, June Cope; brothers, Eddie Steedly and Chris Steedly, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home with the memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 W. Highway 80, Pooler, GA (912-748-2444).