Elizabeth G. Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Elizabeth G. Keitt, 91, of 989 Brent Drive, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 989 Brent Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Priscilla Haynes and the Rev. Raymond Haynes, at (803) 378-7990, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

