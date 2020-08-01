You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Clayton -- Dorchester
0 comments

Elizabeth Clayton -- Dorchester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DORCHESTER -- Elizabeth Clayton, 92, of Dorchester, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home.

Service arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Clayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News