Elizabeth Clayton -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Elizabeth Clayton, 92, of Dorchester, passed away on July 29, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be Tuesday at the funeral home from 3 to 6, and graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, at DeLee Memorial Cemetery, Dorchester.