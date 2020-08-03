You have permission to edit this article.
Elizabeth Clayton -- Dorchester
Elizabeth Clayton -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Elizabeth Clayton, 92, of Dorchester, passed away on July 29, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be Tuesday at the funeral home from 3 to 6, and graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, at DeLee Memorial Cemetery, Dorchester.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

