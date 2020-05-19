Elizabeth Cheryl VanValkenburgh Berry -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Elizabeth Cheryl VanValkenburgh Berry, 65, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the home of Shirley and Shaun Smith.

Elizabeth was born Feb. 1, 1955 in Utica, New York. She was the daughter of the late Richard VanValkenburgh and the late Shirley Bouck VanValkenburgh. Elizabeth's passion was helping anyone or anything that was in need. She was predeceased by her husband, Luther Donald Berry Sr., and sisters, Doris and Ida Mae.

Survivors include her children, Angela LaFrance, Luther D. Berry Jr. (Cindy), Shirley B. Smith (Shaun) and Victoria Baxley (Dwayne); grandchildren, Destiny, Alex, Joey, Luke, Lena, Tori, Lizzy, Hayleigh, Kayla, Braylon, Bradley and J.C.; brother, Richard VanValkenburgh (Tammy); sister, Diane Stevens; and a number of nieces and nephews; .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

