BAMBERG -- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth C. Raysor of Bamberg, SC. Her funeral services were held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM inside Goodland Baptist Church Bamberg, SC. Her final resting place was in the church cemetery. Her visitation was held one day prior to her services inside the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg, SC. Arrangements were entrusted to Carroll Mortuary Bamberg, SC.