VANCE -- Elizabeth Butler Graves, 97, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in Island Cemetery with the Rev. Justin Ritter officiating.
Elizabeth was born in Loris on Aug. 25, 1922, to the late Beulah Bannister Butler and Lonnie Howard Butler. Elizabeth graduated from Providence High School and Winthrop College and taught school for several years, followed by employment at the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Company. At time of retirement, she was dental assistant to Dr. John M. Butler, her brother. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and was active in the Faithful Adult Sunday School Class and Providence United Methodist Women. Elizabeth was chosen as UMW woman of the year in 2016. Widow of Lonnie Graves, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. John M. Butler.
Survivors include her nephew, Jonathan (Sami) Butler, and niece, Elizabeth (Rob) Duren, both of Mount Pleasant; great-nephews, John, Robert and Michael Butler, Aidan Brion and Troy Duren; and great-nieces, Daphne Brion and Sophia Duren.
Memorials may be made to Island Cemetery, 189 Grans Place Lane, Santee, SC 29142; or to Providence UMC, 2988 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home.
