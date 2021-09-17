Elizabeth Bunch McCollum -- Orangeburg

Ms. McCollum was born in Holly Hill on Sept. 15, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Richard Bunch and the late Maggie Wilder Bunch. She was the widow of Albert McCollum. Ms. McCollum worked for Jeansville Manufacturing as a supervisor until their closing, then at CWH until her retirement at the age of 72. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Joyce Robinson.