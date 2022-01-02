 Skip to main content
Elizabeth B. Black -- Dorchester

  • 0

DORCHESTER -- The funeral service for Elizabeth B. Black, of Dorchester, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Jimmy Washington and the Rev. Lawrence Cantey Jr. officiating.

Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery in Dorchester.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

