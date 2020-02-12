Elizabeth Ann Walling Adams -- Elloree
Elizabeth Ann Walling Adams -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Elizabeth Ann Walling Adams, 79, of Elloree, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Calvary Baptist Church, 594 Calvary Church Road, Neeses. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Minister Justin Sivley will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Calvary Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are George W. Adams Jr., Robert “Tim” Adams, Vernie “Greg” Adams, Chase Adams, Chaz Adams, D.J. Ellis, Johnathan Ridgway and Neil Hall.

Mrs. Elizabeth was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Vernie Walling and Ola Hoover Walling. Mrs. Elizabeth loved to garden, but her favorite flower was a red rose. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amber Alaina Adams; her brother, A.W. Walling; and sisters, Betty Slusher and Vernell Walling.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, George W. Adams Sr.; sons, George W. Adams Jr. (Rhonda), Robert Timothy Adams (Sherri) and Vernie Greg Adams (Rhonda); grandchildren, Trina (D.J.), Leeann, Kristen (Matt), Charles “Chaz”, Ashley (Johnathan), Autumn and Chase; great-grandchildren, Haylee, Payton, Rayne, Deuce, Mackenzie and Alaina; great-great-grandchild, Palmer Storm; brother, Steve Walling; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the home of Mr. George W. Adams Sr.

