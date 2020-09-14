Elizabeth Agnes Fender -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Elizabeth Agnes Sullivan Fender, age 97, widow of Carter H. Fender and longtime resident of the Hunters Chapel community of Bamberg County, Bamberg, passed away on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Fender, a daughter of the late David Stephen Sullivan and the late Elizabeth Agnes Tunnard Sullivan, was born on Feb. 25th, 1923, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was born and raised Catholic, but in her adult married years attended Hunters Chapel Baptist Church in the community. She was a 1941 graduate of Asbury Park High School, Asbury Park, New Jersey. She initially worked as an office clerk and after her marriage on July 4, 1949, she was a homemaker and mother to her seven children. She later was employed as a seamstress. Mrs. Fender enjoyed sewing, reading, and playing Rummikub. She also loved spending time with family and watching sports, especially the Atlanta Braves and Clemson football.