Elizabeth A. Miller -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Elizabeth A. Miller, 96, of 930 Kearse Drive, died May 10, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

