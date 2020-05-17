Elizabeth A. Miller -- Orangeburg
Elizabeth A. Miller

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Elizabeth A. Miller, 96, of 930 Kearse Drive, died May 10, 2020, at tRMC following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chauncey Priester officiating.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

