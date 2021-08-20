Eliza Read Spiers Couturier -- Cross

CROSS -- Eliza Read Spiers Couturier, widow of Elias Francis Couturier, passed away at her home, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. She was born to John Richard and Eliza Read Simons Spiers on April 16, 1921, at Fountain Head Plantation, now covered by Lake Marion.

When she was 18 months old, her mother died, and she was raised by her aunt, Harriotte Spiers and her husband, William Couturier. Eliza lived her entire life in the Cross area of Berkeley County. She graduated from Cross High School in 1938 and from Winthrop College in 1942. On June 8, 1946, she married Elias Francis Couturier and shortly after moved to their home, where she spent the rest of her life. Mrs. Couturier taught school for 37 years -- first at Eutawville Elementary and after her marriage, at Cross Elementary. She coached basketball during her first years teaching and continued to be an avid sports fan especially her beloved Clemson Tigers! Her influence as a teacher will be felt for many years to come and the respect and love she received is evident in the over 200 birthday cards and gifts she recently received for her 100th birthday. Many of those were from former students and most of them including a personal note of love and thanks. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Education Sorority, the Berkeley County Historical Society and the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. She was a life-long member of The Historic Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville.