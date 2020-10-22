 Skip to main content
Eliza Phyllis Perian -- Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- Eliza Phyllis Perian, 76 years of age, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Phyllis was born in Tennessee, a daughter of the late Luster and Evelyn Perian; her life was focused on her family and church family.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Ott Cemetery in Branchville, with the Rev. Duane Cannon officiating.

She is survived one brother, Arvil Ray Perian of Goergia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Church of God in Branchville. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.

