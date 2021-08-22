Elisher G. Pelzer -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Elisher G. Pelzer, 88, of 142 Cheryl Lane, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2025 Bass, Drive, Santee, with interment to follow in Katie Martin Cemetery. Pastor Willie L. Carter is officiating.
Mrs. Pelzer passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.
Friends may visit the residence, 142 Cheryl Lane, Santee, between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.