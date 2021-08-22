 Skip to main content
Elisher G. Pelzer -- Santee
Elisher G. Pelzer -- Santee

Elisher G. Pelzer

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Elisher G. Pelzer, 88, of 142 Cheryl Lane, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2025 Bass, Drive, Santee, with interment to follow in Katie Martin Cemetery. Pastor Willie L. Carter is officiating.

Mrs. Pelzer passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee.

Friends may visit the residence, 142 Cheryl Lane, Santee, between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

