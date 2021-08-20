Elisher G. Pelzer -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Elisher G. Pelzer, 88, of 142 Cheryl Lane, Santee, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 142 Cheryl Lane, Santee, between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.