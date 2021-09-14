Elise (Elease) Williams -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Elise (Elease) Williams 80, of Bowman, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, at Trident Medical Center.
Viewing at the funeral home will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday 2:00-6:00 pm. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 17, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).
