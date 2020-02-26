Elise Aiken -- Orangeburg
Elise Aiken

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Elise Aiken, 83, of 3184 Jackson Drive, will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Emanuel AME Church, with the Rev. Dr. Phil Flowers, pastor, and the Rev. Archie Fair officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.

She died Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
