Elise Aiken -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Elise Aiken, 83, of 3184 Jackson Drive, will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Emanuel AME Church, with the Rev. Dr. Phil Flowers, pastor, and the Rev. Archie Fair officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She died Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Elise Aiken, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Glover's Funeral Home

2562 Charleston Highway

Orangeburg, SC 29115 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Elise's Visitation begins.