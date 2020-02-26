Elise Aiken -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Elise Aiken, 83, of 3184 Jackson Drive, will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Emanuel AME Church, with the Rev. Dr. Phil Flowers, pastor, and the Rev. Archie Fair officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
She died Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Regional Medical Center.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Glover's Funeral Home.
Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Elise Aiken, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
1:00PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Guaranteed delivery before Elise's Visitation begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.