Elinor Boice Leedecke -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Elinor Boice Leedecke, 94, of Orangeburg, passed away on Dec. 1, 2021. She was the wife of the late George John Leedecke

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Elinor was born in Kingston, New York, to the late Myron Boice and Elinor Shaw Boice. Her husband, George Leedecke, died in 1983, and she moved to Orangeburg in 1987. Before moving, she was the bookkeeper and court clerk for the Township of Kingston. Elinor was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, the Agape' Sunday School Class and the Golden Singers, and also volunteered at Mission Action and Vacation Bible School.

Survivors include her children, Wayne Leedecke (Susan) of Orangeburg, Jane L. Junquet (Joseph) of Orangeburg and Paul Leedecke of Cameron; five beloved grandchildren, George Leedecke, Sarah Hutto (Chase), Andrew Junquet (Molly), Daniel Junquet and Samantha Leedecke; four great-grandchildren, Abbigayle Leedecke, Nathan Hutto, Nora Junquet, and Nolan Junquet; two sisters, Anna McGinnis of Kingston, New York, and Shirley Ruth of Hurley, New York; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Lewis Boice, Roger Boice, and Myron Boice Jr.; and sister, Ida Boice Bogert.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or a charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank Stacy Weaver, P.A., Edisto Hospice and their nurses Jessie, Amber, Lucinda, and Nita for their love, compassion and care.

