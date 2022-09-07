Elijah Tyler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Elijah Tyler, 59, of 743 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his brother, Mr. Matthew “Punchie” Tyler, 842 Bobby St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.