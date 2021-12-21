 Skip to main content
Elijah Jones -- Winston-Salem, N.C.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Elijah Jones, 64, of 619 Liberia St., formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.

At graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Janie Shuler, 978 Amelia St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

