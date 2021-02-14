Elijah Johnson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Elijah Johnson, 74, of 587 Elm St., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb 15, in the Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark. The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. for the public at the chapel.