Elijah Jamison

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Elijah “Doc” Jamison, 70, died Dec. 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Exodus Baptist Church. The pastor, the Rev. Aubrey W. Brown, will officiate.

The casket will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.

Service information

Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
5:00PM-9:00PM
Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services
24585 Evergreen Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Dec 20
Family Hour
Friday, December 20, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Evangel Ministries
13660 Stansbury Ave
detroit, MI 48227
Dec 20
Funeral Service
Friday, December 20, 2019
12:00PM
Evangel Ministries
13660 Stansbury Ave
detroit, MI 48227
