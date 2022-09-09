Elijah C. Tyler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Elijah C. Tyler, 59, of 743 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg. Elder Lavon Mintz is officiating.

Mr. Tyler passed away Tuesday, June 28, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his brother, Mr. Matthew “Punchie” Tyler, 842 Bobby St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

