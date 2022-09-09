 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elijah C. Tyler -- Orangeburg

Elijah C. Tyler

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Elijah C. Tyler, 59, of 743 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg. Elder Lavon Mintz is officiating.

Mr. Tyler passed away Tuesday, June 28, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his brother, Mr. Matthew “Punchie” Tyler, 842 Bobby St., Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

