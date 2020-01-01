{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Elease T. Anthony, 77, of 122 Wright Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 122 Wright Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

