ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Elease T. Anthony, 77, of 122 Wright Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle, 469 State Road S-38-93, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery. Bishop David Smith is officiating.
Ms. Anthony passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
Friends may call at the residence, 122 Wright Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
