Elease Odom Green -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mrs. Elease Odom Green, 87, of 2673 Church St., Denmark, died on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed, and masks are required.

