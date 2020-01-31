{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Elease Montgomery Jackson, 2542 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Greater Target AME Church, 7248 Old State Road, Holly Hill. Burial will follow in Targetethel Cemetery.

There will be no viewing at the church.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral of Holly Hill.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

