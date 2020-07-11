Elease Hampton Baxter -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mrs. Elease Hampton Baxter, 87, of 669 Maple St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11.

Mrs. Baxter died Saturday, July 4.

Friends may call at the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. daily and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

