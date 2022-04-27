Elease Gardner -- Yonkers, N.Y.

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Elease Gardner of Yonkers will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. George Webster officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Gardner died Monday, April 18, at Adira Nursing Home in Yonkers, following an extended illness.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home, 2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

