Elease Davis -- Vance

VANCE -- Mother Elease Davis, 81, of Vance, was born Sept. 21, 1940, to Mr. Boyd & Mary Amous.

On Sept. 16, 2022, God called His servant home, and she answered the call so sweetly. Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside services on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Felder Cemetery on SC-45/Branchdale Road, Vance.

Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories her children, Maybelle (Joseph) King, Cassie (Ronnie) Davis, Johnny Lee (Michelle), and Elousie Davis; one brother, Frank Amous; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Grace Funeral Services, LLC

8827 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

(803) 496-5539

May The Work "WE" Do Speak For Us!

