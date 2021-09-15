 Skip to main content
Elease Brown -- Orangeburg
Elease Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Elease Brown, 71, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Sept. 9.

