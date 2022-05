ST. GEORGE --Elease B. Fox, 76, of St. George, passed away on May 12, 2022, at Colleton Medical Center.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 305 Alonzo Road, St. George.

The interment will be at Britt Cemetery, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.