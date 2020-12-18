 Skip to main content
Eleanora E. Brown -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Eleanora E. Brown of 467 Brandywine Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Willie Moore Cemetery, Harleyville, with Pastor Marion Frazier officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

