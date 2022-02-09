Eldon Phillip ‘Phil’ Whetstone -- Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee

He was born on March 1, 1944, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Bruce F. Whetstone Sr. and Lillian Garrick Whetstone. Throughout life, Phil was an avid collector of arrowheads and worked in industrial construction as a millwright both nationwide and overseas. The craziest and coolest person ever, just ask anyone who knew him, but above all he was the best daddy in the world in our eyes. He loved life and lived it his way while always seeking the best of each day. He was waiting for the day to be reunited with Papa, Mammy, Bubba and Sister. A true friend and beloved family man, Phil was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.