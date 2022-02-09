Eldon Phillip ‘Phil’ Whetstone -- Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee

SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee -- Eldon Phillip “Phil” Whetstone, 77, of Soddy-Daisy, departed this life peacefully on Feb. 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 1, 1944, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Bruce F. Whetstone Sr. and Lillian Garrick Whetstone. Throughout life, Phil was an avid collector of arrowheads and worked in industrial construction as a millwright both nationwide and overseas. The craziest and coolest person ever, just ask anyone who knew him, but above all he was the best daddy in the world in our eyes. He loved life and lived it his way while always seeking the best of each day. He was waiting for the day to be reunited with Papa, Mammy, Bubba and Sister. A true friend and beloved family man, Phil was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Bruce F. and Lillian Whetstone Sr., he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bruce F. Whetstone Jr. and Sue Whetstone Fort.
Left to cherish the many memories include his beloved wife, Ann Eustice Whetstone; loving children, Mark Edward Shuler, Kimberly Kaye Whetstone, Eldon Phillip Whetstone Jr. and Amy (Joey) Whetstone Lafreniere; cherished grandchildren, Josh (Tabi) Shuler and Ansleigh Bostick; great-grandchildren, Addison Doster, Shyan Burchard and Mia Shuler.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends also survive.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later in South Carolina.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton, Tennessee.