 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elder Joe Calvin Gladden -- St. Matthews

  • 0
Elder Joe Calvin Gladden

ST. MATTHEWS – Funeral services for Elder Joe Calvin Gladden, 73, of 74 Ridgewood Court, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial, with military honors, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

He died April 24 at Lexington Medical Center following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News