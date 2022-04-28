Elder Joe Calvin Gladden -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS – Funeral services for Elder Joe Calvin Gladden, 73, of 74 Ridgewood Court, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial, with military honors, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

He died April 24 at Lexington Medical Center following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.