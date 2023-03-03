ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Elder Hercules Guinyard, Jr., 78, of 113 Flower Street, St. Matthews, SC, will be held 12:00pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Matthews K-8 School, St. Matthews, with interment to follow in Roselawn Cemetery.

Elder Johnathan Mintz is officiating.Elder Guinyard passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at MUSC, Charleston, SC.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, from 12:30pm - 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 113 Flower Street, St. Matthews, between the hours of 2:00pm - 6:00pm, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.