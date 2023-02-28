ST. MATTHEWS - Elder Hercules Guinyard, Jr., 78, of 113 Flower Street, St. Matthews, SC, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at MUSC, Charleston, SC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 113 Flower Street, St. Matthews, between the hours of 2:00pm - 6:00pm, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

