DENMARK -- Elbert Crum Jr., 82, of 280 Frederick St., Denmark, died at the Pruitt Health Care of Bamberg on Friday, Dec.r 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary.

Friends may call at the residence.

