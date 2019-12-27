{{featured_button_text}}
Elbert Crum

DENMARK -- The funeral for Elbert Crum Jr., 82, of 280 Frederick St., will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark.

Burial will follow in the old church cemetery.

Mr. Crum died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in the charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Elbert Crum, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments