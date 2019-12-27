DENMARK -- The funeral for Elbert Crum Jr., 82, of 280 Frederick St., will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark.
Burial will follow in the old church cemetery.
Mr. Crum died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg.
The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in the charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence.
