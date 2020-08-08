Elanora Martin Seaberry -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Elanora Martin Seaberry, 105, of 183 Demo Lane, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Pinewood Drive, Santee, with the Rev. Rose Singleton officiating. There will be no viewing.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving friends, but feel free to send online condolences via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
