Elaine Smith Carson -- Greenville, N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Elaine Smith Carson, 69, of 120 hwy. 42, Powerveill, North Carolina, died Nov. 20, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home and at the residence of her daughter, Ashley Carson, 2411 Beech Drive, Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.