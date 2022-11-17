Elaine McCloud -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Elaine McCloud, 60, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. John P. Brown is officiating.

Ms. McCloud entered eternal rest Friday, Nov. 11, following a brief illness.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Family and friends may visit 1655 Central St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.