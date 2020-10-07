Elaine Funk Belangia -- Greenville

A teacher at heart, she shared her passion for learning with S.C. school students for more than 30 years. Elaine could do it all -- she could teach a first-grader how to read, inspire a ninth-grader to appreciate a Shakespearean monologue, or encourage a church youth group broken down beside the road on a mission trip. Even after “retiring,” she continued to teach part-time as an adjunct English professor at USC Salkehatchie.

In all, Elaine was privileged to live in nine church parsonages, yet she was thrilled that during the last two decades of her life she was able to remodel a home of her own near St. George, where they had served in their first and last ministerial appointments. During her early retirement years, Elaine enjoyed decorating her new “new” Civil War-era home (without having to seek approval from a church committee), growing and canning vegetables, discussing books with her book club, picking out tunes on the piano, vacationing at the beach with her grandkids, and creating casseroles out of Campbell's soup and any available vegetable or meat (a lifelong hobby that some family loved but other beneficiaries dreaded).